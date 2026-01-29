Kelsey Parker opens up about stillbirth of son Phoenix: 'Double whammy of pain'

Kelsey Parker has revealed what she had to go through after the stillbirth of her son Phoenix.

For those unaware, the 35-year-old television personality welcomed two kids, six-year-old daughter Aurelia and four-year-old son Bodhi, with her late husband, Tom Parker, who succumbed to glioblastoma at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022.

In June 2025, Kelsey delivered a stillborn baby whom she shared with her new boyfriend, Will Lindsay.

The mother of two lost Phoenix at 39 weeks at home and when she reached a maternity ward, it made the experience even more crushing.

While conversing with Sky News on Wednesday, January 28, Kelsey unveiled that the staff was not empathetic, as she was placed with new mums and their newborns in the hospital just after losing her baby.

She said, “I didn't feel much kindness. The people who had to look after me, their jaws were on the floor and they didn't know what to do.”

'I took time off from work afterwards as I needed time to process what I went through. I wouldn't wish what I went through on anyone. It was absolutely horrendous and harrowing. I can't even go into what that loss felt like as it's too painful for me.”

“On my own podcast I hear stories of birth trauma all the time and so many of us with birth are not heard or frightened to have a voice in the birth process,” Kelsey elaborated.

She is still dealing with the pain of losing Tom and now her son, as she quipped, “Everyone wished me good luck at the end of my pregnancy and wanted me to have a happy ending.”

“It was the worst thing... well obviously losing Tom was the worst thing that ever happened to me but this was like a double whammy of pain,” Kelsey confessed.