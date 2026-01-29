Luke Thompson breaks silence on his character's biggest challenge in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Luke Thompson has finally reflected on his character’s ability to “love bomb” in Bridgerton season 4.

For those unaware, the 37-year-old English actor is playing the role of Benedict Bridgerton, the second Bridgerton son, in an alternative history regency romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen.

Bridgerton season 4, which is set to premiere on January 29, on Netflix, centers around Benedict as Cinderella’s tale unravels following his meeting with housemaid Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha) with his identity hidden at his mother's masquerade ball.

While speaking with PEOPLE magazine about his character at the season 4 premiere in Paris, Thompson revealed that the biggest challenge this season holds for Benedict is his disinclination to "commitment."

He articulated, "He is someone who is very comfortable giving everyone a little piece of himself — but no more and no further.”

The Transatlantic star even stated that Benedict has to learn how to “love someone specifically,” as he is responsible for the “general love bomb” that muddles his feelings for Sophie.

"How can you really give someone [everything] and show everyone, you know, the sort of more complicated depths of yourself?" he asked.

"I think that's his journey, it's sort of [him figuring out] how to go deeper," Thompson hinted at the arc that viewers can expect.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Bridgerton season 4, which consists of two parts, will drop its second part on February 26, 2026.