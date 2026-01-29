Ray J claims '2027 is definitely a wrap' for him

Ray J has shared some unfortunate news about his health after he was discharged from hospital.

Conversing with his fans and followers in an Instagram livestream, the 45-year-old American singer and songwriter confessed that he will be alive by 2027 as his severe alcohol and drug addiction has damaged his heart and left it “only beating 25 percent.”

Pointing to his heart, Ray J claimed, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me. This is black. This is, like, done.”

The One Wish crooner, who was admitted to hospital for pneumonia, “almost died” after having “like four or five bottles” and taking “10 Addys” daily.

He explained, “I f***** up. I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was big so I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs—but I couldn’t. It curved my time here.”

“I’m like, ‘Ain’t nothing happening to me.’ I’m indestructible,” Ray J noted.

In a previous Instagram video, the Formal Invite hitmaker revealed that his heart was “only beating 25 percent” despite showing optimism about his prognosis.

“As long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right. My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I’ve been in the hospital,” Ray J said at that time.