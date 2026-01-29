Shirley Raines: Mourning fans find solace in reported cause of death

Thousands of people took to social media to pay tribute to Shirley Raines after learning of the social media creator's death.

The nonprofit founder who dedicated her life to caring for people experiencing homelessness died at 58. The announcement of her sudden death was made her organization Beauty 2 The Streetz on Wednesday.

Raines was known as “Ms. Shirley,” to her more than 5 million TikTok followers and to the people who regularly lined up for the food, beauty treatments and hygiene supplies she brought to Los Angeles’ Skid Row and other homeless communities in California and Nevada.

She was found unresponsive next to her bed in her Henderson, Nevada home during a wellness check initiated by her daughter.

Her twin sister, Sheila, confirmed to media that there were no visible signs of trauma, no foul play suspected, and Raines was reportedly healthy with no medications or known health issues.

Users on TikTok, X, Facebook and other social media platforms paid homepage to Raines, expressing deep sorrow over her sudden passing.

While her cause of her death remains unknown, Raines fans and supporters have found comfort in reports suggesting she may have died of natural causes, unable to imagine that someone so kind could have met a violent end.