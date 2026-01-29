Zayn Malik gets quick reality check over apparent Harry Styles jibe

Zayn Malik gets reality check by fans over apparent Harry Styles jibe

Zayn Malik is apparently taking a fun swipe at former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, but fans aren't having it.

In a clip circulating on social media, Malik, 33, is seen on stage during one of his recent shows at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live. He thanked his fans for coming out to see him and joked about ticket prices.

"I just want to say a big, big thank you to each and every single one of you for being here with me tonight," Malik said in the video. "You could have been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me."

He joked, "Hopefully, the ticket prices weren’t too high. Just saying."

Zayn’s comment came as Harry is facing criticism over high ticket prices for his Together, Together tour shows. The prices ranged from £44.10 (approximately $60) to £466.25 ($643) for standard seated tickets for dates at London’s Wembley Stadium, per BBC News.

In contrast, the price range for Zayn’s Las Vegas residency tickets is $30 to $270, with resale tickets of best seats costing much more.

Ticketmaster webpage for Zayne's residency tickets

However, netizens cricitized Zayn for his joke, arguing that his prices are high too.

One redditer wrote, "His tickets are high too wtf is he talking about?????"

Another wrote, "Him saying while his own concert had dynamic prices and 1k+ tickets" calling the Pillow Talk hitmaker, "just dumb, lazy and jealous."

"I’d take it if he was selling tickets for £30 but this comes off a bitter," added another.