‘Kurulus Osman’ season 2 first episode wins hearts of fans

Turkish historical drama series Kurulus Osman’s second season (episode one) has received love and praises from the fans after it was aired on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.



The first episode of second season has broken all the records.

Turkish star Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular role in Kurulus Osman, turned to Instagram and shared the poster of the first episode and wrote in Turkish saying, “Kurulus Osman returned to the top of the season opening.”

He went on to say that drama’s first episode was the most watched and took to the first place in all categories of the production.



Burak further said that the new cast members have also received praises from the fans.

The first episode of the second season was aired on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

