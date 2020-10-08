Johnny Depp opens up about his split from Kate Moss: I Wws difficult to get on with’

Johnny Depp opens up about his split from Kate Moss: I Was difficult to get on with’

Johnny Depp is a very open and candid star. From the very beginning he has never faltered in taking the blame whenever it was due and after his relationship with Kate Moss met an untimely end, the actor was not afraid to point it out.

Being the self-professed ‘romantic’ that he is, Depp takes every relationship seriously and believes in the traditional “happily ever after.”

However, what made their breakup the hardest upon Depp was that he had “never felt so emotional about a woman before.”

During his interview with Hello! Magazine, Depp claimed, “I have never got that emotional over a woman before. I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship.”

“I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened—I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way, and I didn’t give her the attention I should have.”

Even Kate had nothing but love for Depp even after the duo broke things off, In a past interview with Vanity Fair the star claimed, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said, Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”