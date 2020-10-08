close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Jannat Mirza crosses 10 million followers on TikTok

Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Jannat Mirza has crossed 10 million followers on video sharing app TikTok.

The TikToker recently made her debut in the mainstream entertainment industry when she appeared in a music video.

The video of the Punjabi song titled "Shayar" received over 10 million views on YouTube. 

Fans are congratulating the TikTok sensation for  becoming the most followed TikTok star in Pakistan.

I’m never coming back.

Meanwhile, Jannat has also amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram where she often shares her  TikTok videos.

