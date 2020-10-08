Queen Elizabeth moves back to Windsor Castle without Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace confirms

Queen Elizabeth shifts to Windsor Castle with Prince Philip still at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace confirms

Queen Elizabeth has moved back to the Windsor Castle after being quarantined at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.



The monarch, who shifted to Sandringham from the Balmoral estate in Scotland, left Prince Philip behind.

The Queen usually returns London every year during this time after her Scottish retreat in the Balmoral castle.

However, they cut their trip short this time around to visit their home on the monarch's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

This gave Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh ample time to spend together in seclusion.

According to sources, the King consort provided the monarch with strength and support to cope with significant setbacks, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit earlier this year.

About the Queen's plans to return to Windsor, it was revealed that it is her "intention" to return to Windsor Castle in October, where she and Philip, spent time in isolation since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It remains her plan to return to Buckingham Palace in London for "selected audiences and engagements," it was said.