Stassi Schroeder gets married to Beau Clark in secret ceremony

Stassi Schroeder, former 'Vanderpump Rules' star, tied the knot with Beau Clark in a secret ceremony in September, she revealed on Wednesday.
The pair got engaged in July 2019 in a proposal that aired last season on 'Vanderpump Rules'. They tied the knot in a very intimate and socially distanced ceremony last month.
The 32-year-old, who was fired from the Bravo reality series earlier this year for alleged racist behavior, shared a video of the special event on Instagram : "Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway."
She also wrote: "Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife."
The happy couple was set to wed in Italy where Clark’s family is from, but their plans were halted due to the ongoing pandemic.