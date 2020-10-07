close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2020

Stassi Schroeder gets married to Beau Clark in secret ceremony

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 07, 2020

Stassi Schroeder, former 'Vanderpump Rules' star, tied the knot with Beau Clark in a secret ceremony in September, she revealed on Wednesday.

The pair got engaged in July 2019 in a proposal that aired last season on 'Vanderpump Rules'. They tied the knot in a very intimate and socially distanced ceremony last month.

The 32-year-old, who was fired from the Bravo reality series earlier this year for alleged racist behavior,   shared a video of the special event  on Instagram : "Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway."

 She also wrote:  "Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife."

The happy couple was set to  wed in Italy where Clark’s family is from, but their plans were halted due to the ongoing  pandemic.

