Kate Moss regrets 'harrowing' work experience with Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg's ties with supermodel Kate Moss haven’t been the smoothest

American actor Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to controversies as his repute has faced quite a few blows over the course of the past several years.

The actor’s ties with supermodel Kate Moss haven’t been the smoothest either as revealed by the fashionista in an interview.

Moss revealed in an interview with Marc Jacobs that the two had to get together for a photoshoot and that is where there beef began.

She admitted that neither of them could “stand the other” when they first met for the shoot of an ad campaign that catapulted her career as a model.

She further recalled that she felt extremely uncomfortable during the shoot which led to a nervous breakdown.

Talking to Vanity Fair, she further detailed that she couldn’t get out of bed for weeks and her anxiety intensified to a point that she had to seek medical help.

She said: “I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die. I went to the doctor, and he said,’ ‘I’ll give you some Valium,’ ‘and Francesca Sorrenti, thank God, said,’ ‘You’re not taking that.’ ‘It was just anxiety. Nobody takes care of you mentally. There’s a massive pressure to do what you have to do. I was really little, and I was going to work with Steven Meisel. It was just really weird—a stretch limo coming to pick you up from work. I didn’t like it. But it was work, and I had to do it.’”

“Moss tells Fox she regretted doing the 1992 Calvin Klein photoshoot that helped skyrocket her to fame. ‘I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18 when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts,’ she says. ‘It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it’.”