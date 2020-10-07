Salman Khan pays tribute to composer Wajid Khan who died after contracting COVID-19

Salman Khan pays tribute to Wajid Khan in heartwarming clip on his birthday

Salman Khan came forth paying rich tributes to late music composer Wajid Khan who died of COVID-19 in July.

The actor, along with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, can be seen remembering Wajid on the ocassion of his birthday on Tuesday in a clip doing the rounds on the internet.

The video, shared by Wajid's brother Sajid, shows Salman and Sohail cutting a birthday cake while remembering the music composer.

“Happy birthday Wajid: grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother. Miss u yaar," reads the video's caption.

Wajid Khan passed away after suffering from health complications after undergoing a kidney transplant.



He was reportedly on ventilation prior to his untimely demise.

