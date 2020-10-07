Salman Khan pays tribute to composer Wajid Khan who died after contracting COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Salman Khan came forth paying rich tributes to late music composer Wajid Khan who died of COVID-19 in July.
The actor, along with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, can be seen remembering Wajid on the ocassion of his birthday on Tuesday in a clip doing the rounds on the internet.
The video, shared by Wajid's brother Sajid, shows Salman and Sohail cutting a birthday cake while remembering the music composer.
“Happy birthday Wajid: grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother. Miss u yaar," reads the video's caption.
Wajid Khan passed away after suffering from health complications after undergoing a kidney transplant.
He was reportedly on ventilation prior to his untimely demise.