close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 7, 2020

Salman Khan pays tribute to composer Wajid Khan who died after contracting COVID-19

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 07, 2020
Salman Khan pays tribute to Wajid Khan in heartwarming clip on his birthday

Salman Khan came forth paying rich tributes to late music composer Wajid Khan who died of COVID-19 in July.

The actor, along with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, can be seen remembering Wajid on the ocassion of his birthday on Tuesday in a clip doing the rounds on the internet.

The video, shared by Wajid's brother Sajid, shows Salman and Sohail cutting a birthday cake while remembering the music composer. 

“Happy birthday Wajid: grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother. Miss u yaar," reads the video's caption.

Wajid Khan passed away after suffering from health complications after undergoing a kidney transplant.

He was reportedly on ventilation prior to his untimely demise.  

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz