Wed Oct 07, 2020
Web Desk
October 7, 2020

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan sets the internet ablaze with latest photo

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 07, 2020
Suhana Khan slays in a chic outfit in latest photo

Shah Rukha Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is already a diva, despite not having made her Bollywood debut yet.

The star kid sent her fans into a tizzy after uploading a stunning picture on Instagram on Tuesday. 

In the photo, Suhana can be seen wearing a chic black top with denim shorts. 

She kept her makeup minimal and her hair tied in an updo.

 The 20-year-old can be seen striking a stunning pose in front of a picturesque background while being seated on a sofa.

Check out Suhana's picture below 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on



