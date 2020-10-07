SRK's daughter Suhana Khan sets the internet ablaze with latest photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shah Rukha Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is already a diva, despite not having made her Bollywood debut yet.
The star kid sent her fans into a tizzy after uploading a stunning picture on Instagram on Tuesday.
In the photo, Suhana can be seen wearing a chic black top with denim shorts.
She kept her makeup minimal and her hair tied in an updo.
The 20-year-old can be seen striking a stunning pose in front of a picturesque background while being seated on a sofa.