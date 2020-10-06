Kate Middleton flaunts her elegance as she visits Derby University

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, showed off her elegance as she visited to students at the University of Derby to know how the Covid-19 impacted their life.

The 38-year-old Royal looked gorgeous in a warm check coat with a grey jumper and black jeans, wearing a silver necklace, which was serving her as a beauty elevator.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a floral face mask to cover her face and rocked a light makeup, and kept her hair loose to tuck behind her ears.

Kate, during her visit, was briefed on the national measures that have been put in place to support student mental health.

She also spoke to students of different faculties during her visit to the university ahead of World Mental Health Day.