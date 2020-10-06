Kim Kardashian's special plan to celebrate her 40th birthday revealed

Reality Star Kim Kardashian has reportedly revealed special plan to celebrate her 40th birthday with a lavish party as she reaches the milestone on October 21.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been thinking to postpone the celebrations amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The KUWTK beauty was reported to have said: "I had the best plan. It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West's 40th Birthday.



It added: "I want it to be something. So, I'm thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?"

The mother of four , during her tlaks , reportedly revealed that she's not feeling nervous about turning 40, saying: "I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way."

"But I'm proud that my children get me here another year," she added.

Kim - who is married to Kanye West - shares four kids with the rapper, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.