Sanjay Dutt fans worried over his health after new photo goes viral

Sanjay Dutt's devotees worried for his frail health as he undergoes medical treatment for lung cancer

Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt has left fans worried after his latest photo came to surface on the internet.

The viral photo shows the actor striking a pose with one of his fans but what caught the attention of his devotees was his frail health as he undergoes medical treatment for lung cancer.

One fan wrote: "Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon.”

"Hope he feels better soon,” added another.

Dutt, 61, took a break from his work to get treated and while he or his family have not officially disclosed the health perils he faces, trade analyst Komal Nahta confirmed that Dutt was battling lung cancer.



Turning to his Twitter, Nahta wrote: "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery.”