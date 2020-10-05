Shaheen Afridi becomes highest T20 wicket-taker in 2020

KARACHI: Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the highest wicket-taker during the current year - 2020 after he captured five wickets against Sindh in a National T20 Cup match on Monday.

Now his tally of wickets in the current year has reached 36 in 25 T20 matches.

He has surpassed the wickets tally of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who claimed 33 wickets in 28 T20 matches.

The third position has been shared by two Pakistani bowlers - Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf. Both took 31 wickets each.

Afridi has also become the second bowler to achieve the most hauls of five wickets in a match.

He has today taken five wickets in an innings for the fourth time while he was playing for KP against Sindh in National T20 Cup.

The record has been held by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, who got the hauls of five-wickets in a match for five times.