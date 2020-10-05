close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 5, 2020

Eminem vs Wentworth Miller: 10 pictures that show Slim Shady could have played Michael Scofiled

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 05, 2020

A diehard Eminem fan thinks  the Detroit rapper  could have easily passed for   Michael  Scofiled, the fictional character played by Wentworth Miller. 

Taking to social media , the fan named 'pauline' shared multiple pictures of  Eminem and  Wentworth Miller, highlighting the  resemblance between the actor and Slim Shady.

"Eminem as Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller)," the post captioned.

Wentworth Earl Miller rose to fame for his role as Michael Scofield in the  Prison Break. 

The English-American actor received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

Here is a collection of pictures in which you see eerie similarities between Eminem and  Michael Scofiled from the Fox series.












Latest News

More From Entertainment