Max Ehrich ‘heartbroken’ after split with Demi Lovato

US actor Max Ehrich is ‘heartbroken’ after his split with fiancé Demi Lovato and has expressed his feelings on social media.



Max, who is busy in the shooting of his upcoming project in Atlanta, turned to social media and shared his photo where he could be seen distressed.

He shared the picture with broken-heart emoticon.

The actor’s fans dropped encouraging comments on the post and sent love, thoughts and prayers to him.



One fan wrote, “It's going to be ok! It's totally fine that you aren't your best right now but I will survive. Please be safe and make sure you are trying to stay strong and powerful. We love you and are always here when you need anything!!”



Demi and Max, who got engaged in July this year, announced their sudden split that wreaked havoc on social media last week as sources claimed the actor used her for his “self-promotion.”