close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2020

Sarah Khan looks elegant in new photo-shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 04, 2020

TV actress Sarah Khan on Sunday mesmerized her fans with  a new look from her photo-shoot of clothing brand.

Sarah looked elegant as she rocked a blue and red ensemble   for her Instagram post.

"Couldn't be more satisfied with pure organza quality and heavily embellished handwork," she captioned her post.

Check out her pictures:




Latest News

More From Entertainment