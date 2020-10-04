Sarah Khan looks elegant in new photo-shoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TV actress Sarah Khan on Sunday mesmerized her fans with a new look from her photo-shoot of clothing brand.
Sarah looked elegant as she rocked a blue and red ensemble for her Instagram post.
"Couldn't be more satisfied with pure organza quality and heavily embellished handwork," she captioned her post.
Check out her pictures: