Meghan Markle forces Prince Harry to celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are poised to celebrate Christmas with son Archie at their new home at their $14 million mansion in Los Angeles.



The ‘surrogate’ father of Prince Harry, Canadian record producer David Foster and wife Katherine McPhee, who was a friend of Meghan at school, have also been invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend Christmas with them at their new home at their $14 million mansion in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mirror, citing sources, reported that the Duchess of Sussex very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mother.

Meghan is really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up, including cooking, the report further says.

Celebrating the festival with Queen and royal family is not part of the plan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the sources say.

It will be Harry and Meghan’s second consecutive year to miss the Christmas with Queen if they decide not to return.

Last year, the royal couple spent it with the Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland.