Sofia Richie posts cryptic message after ex Scott Disick's date with Bella Banos

Sofia Richie posts a cryptic message after her ex Scott Disick sparks dating rumours with model Bella Banos

US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie has shared a cryptic post a day after her ex Scott Disick was spotted with a new mystery girl, triggering dating rumours.



Taking to Instagram, Sofia shared her dazzling photo and wrote, “Remember there are 2 plans: Your plan & God’s plan.”

The cryptic post has left the fans speculating that Sofia is heartbroken and is still missing Scott.

US reality TV star Scott Disick was spotted with Bella and it looks like he is dating again after split with Sofia Richie.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted on a dinner date with the model in Malibu, California on Thursday night.

Scott, 37, and his date arrived together in his Ferrari and also left the restaurant in the same car.

Recently, Scott, who started dating Sofia Richie in 2017, had announced his split with the model.

Also, Scott Disick shares three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian. The couple called it quits in 2015.

As much as KUWTK fans still want Scott and Kourtney to get back together, looks like it is not happening anytime soon.