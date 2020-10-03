Release of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi' delayed yet again?

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cop drama Sooryavanshi was originally slated to release in March before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the world.

The film's release was then postponed till Diwali as per the makers.

However, after India's Home Ministry announced the reopening of cinemas from October 15, there's a lot of ambiguity surrounding the release of the movie.

“One thing is clear, we are not releasing any film on Diwali. No other decision has been taken. It is not possible to release a film on Diwali now.

"As of now, all cinema houses are not opening from October 15. Even if it opens on November 1, how can you release a film in 10 or 15 days notice period?” Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Sibashish Sarkar said.

“We are not sure whether we will change both Sooryavanshi or 83 or we will just shift one film. It is definitely clear December to March is the time (to release films), this is the realistic timeline,” he added.