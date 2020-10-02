Meghan Markle's staggering birthday gift for Prince Harry will leave you astounded

Meghan Markle gifts Prince Harry surfing lessons for his birthday

Meghan Markle has gifted Prince Harry the most astounding gift that he could ever get for his birthday and it is something to do with the outdoors.



As reported by Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex has gifted Harry surfing lessons and according to sources, “he’s loving it.”

It was only recently that the Duke was clicked biking down to Malibu’s famous Surfrider Beach to give things a thorough look before moving to Montecito, Santa Barbara.

“Harry’s loving Montecito, Meghan bought him surfing lessons for his birthday and he’s having the best time,” a source revealed.

On Thursday, while talking to Evening Standara, Meghan and Harry gushed about their new home and life with Archie.

“We are doing well. [Archie] is so good,” Meghan said. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”