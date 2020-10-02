Elton John receives flak for allegedly breaking mask rules on Italian island

Elton John received flak from as he allegedly flouted face mask rules during a visit to the Italian island of Capri this week



Codacons, Italy’s leading consumers' association, filed a complaint to local and regional authorities, saying John should be fined.

The Campania region, of which Capri is part, last week made it obligatory for face coverings to be worn outside as it attempted to stem a rise in coronavirus infections.

"The law foresees fines of up to €1,000, and applies for everyone, even VIPs,"Carlo Rienzi the president of Codacons said after photos emerged of the singer not wearing a mask in a hotel.



A friend of John who arranged his travel on Capri denied that any regulations had been broken.



John is reported to have travelled to the island aboard a yacht with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons.

Codacons is basing its claims on two photos showing John not wearing a mask at the five-star Grand Hotel Quisisana – one as he posed for a photo with a member of staff, the other as he walked towards a table on the hotel’s terrace.