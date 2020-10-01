Trolls call Meghan Markle narcissist after latest interview

Meghan Markle has been facing backlash after the Duchess of Sussex praised Black Lives Matters movement.

Internet trolls are accusing the former actress and her husband of hypocrisy as they called for an end to "structured racism" in the UK.

During the last few month, the royal couple has drawn criticism for moving to the US, signing a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, asking Americans to reject hate speech and vote in the upcoming elections .



Recently, the couple called for an end to structured racism in the UK as they voiced support for young people of color.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a new wave of anger following their recent statement, with Meghan becoming the prime target of social media trolls.

In their latest attack on the former actress, several people have called the Duchess of Sussex a narcissist after she praised the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

"Woke narcissist Meghan Markle praises #Blacklivesmatter," said a Twitter user while commenting on a new item.

Another wrote, "And why she calls them and thanks them for their support? Not a mention to them to tone down their rhetoric. Interesting isn’t it. You can tell Meghan Markle is a Narcissist bcos she uses triangulation, it’s never her fault, ever."