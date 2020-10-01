close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
Nicole Poturalski teases fans with bedroom pic ahead of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's appearance in court

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend  Nicole Poturalski, who recently appeared in Milan Fashion Week, has shared another stunning bed room photo ahead of  her rumoured boyfried and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's court appearance in October

In the picture shared on Instagram, Pitt's ladylove is  seen  hiding her face behind her cellphone  as the model apparently stands in her bedroom.

The catwalk star shared a string of snaps on  Tuesday before landing in Paris.  She also  stole the limelight during her appearance at  Milan Fashion Week.

Nicole and Brad had enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France, where the Oscar winner produces a $390 rosé champagne.

The two have been embroiled in a legal batter since their divorce in 2016 as they have yet to settle on a custody arrangement for their kids on a permanent basis.

