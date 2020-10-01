Sarah Ferguson slams Prince Philip’s thoughts on Prince Andrew: ‘'I won't put up with it!’

While Prince Philip and Prince Andrew’s relationship has been a true roller coaster ride right from the start, one royal expert chalks it up to his early teen years and his shift in personality.

Ingrid Seward claims that the duo’s relationship completely changed soon after the prince reached his early teen years and after his marriage, this tussle enabled Sarah Ferguson to rebel against her father-in-law.

Seward explained the situation during her interview with Express.UK, "Philip has had a very strange relationship with Andrew.

"I think when Andrew was born he was the son he always wanted, in the 1960s, this little boy was gorgeous, he was such fun, everyone adored him.”

"He was very naughty and he had that spirit. But I think when he grew up into a teenager he wouldn't bend his ways to his father and then their relationship deteriorated.

"And Fergie actually said to me once 'you should hear the way that Prince Philip speaks to Andrew, and I won't have it!'. And she really stood up to him. Prince Philip that is, which is an extremely difficult thing to do,” Seward admitted.

She concluded by saying, “So their relationship is probably not exactly great at the moment. But he would be saying to Andrew 'I told you not to hang out with these billionaires because they all going to want to use you and you didn't take any notice, you didn't take my advice'."