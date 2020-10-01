Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor could be cast in the Indian remake of ‘La La Land’: Bhumi Pednekar

B-Town star Bhumi Pednekar recently wore her heart on her sleeve about her fellow stars in the industry.

From auditioning Ranveer Singh to sweeping the floors of Seema Pahwa’s house, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, laid it all out in front of Neha Dhupia in a recent interview.

During the course of the chat, the actor also revealed which Bollywood stars she would like to cast for a desi version of Damien Chazelle’s La La Land.

Bhumi suggested that the power couple of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor be a perfect fit for the roles of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

La La Land released back in 2017 and had swept the Academy Awards the following year in major categories including Best Directing.