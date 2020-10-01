close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
October 1, 2020

Ahad Raza Mir thanks Sajal Ali for lavish birthday celebrations in romantic post

Thu, Oct 01, 2020
Ahad Raza Mir thanks Sajal Ali for lavish birthday celebrations in romantic post 

Ahad Raza Mir turned 27 years' old on Tuesday, September 29 and was showered with immense love by everyone.

His wife, Sajal Ali treated him to a love-filled birthday wish on Instagram. 

"Happy birthday to my one and only. May you always shine," the Alif starlet captioned the love-filled photo. 

Reciprocating his ladylove's gesture, Ahad penned a romantic note thanking Sajal.

"To all my amazing fans,

Thank you for all the love on my birthday. I truly mean it when I say my fans are my family," Ahad wrote.

"I also want to mention that no one does cakes like Sajal. Thank you for being part of my life," he added.



