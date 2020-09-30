Meghan Markle hits at ‘trolls’ by saying she does not pay attention to criticism

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle clapped back at trolls by saying that she does not pay attention to criticism and enjoys freedom.



This she said during her appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit virtually.

Meghan said: "For me, it’s been amazing to spend time with my husband and watch our little one [son Archie] grow and that’s where our attention has been.”

The Duchess of Sussex added ‘bots and trolls’ were changing the way people interacted with each other, both online and in person.

She went on to say she enjoyed lockdown with husband Prince Harry and son Archie in Los Angeles.

Meghan also spoke about the importance of creating 'humane tech' as she took part in the virtual Summit.