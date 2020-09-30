Prince George can keep prehistoric shark tooth, Malta makes a u-turn

Malta, making a rapid U-turn, over a prehistoric shark tooth that was given as a present to Britain’s Prince George by naturalist Sir David Attenborough, has said that Prince George was welcome to keep a fossilised shark tooth.

According to a report by Reuters, the 23-million-year-old fossil was discovered by Attenborough in Malta when he was holidaying on the Mediterranean island in the 1960s.

The veteran naturalist gave it to George, 7, at the weekend.



Earlier, Malta’s Culture Minister Jose Herrera said on Monday he would “set the ball rolling” in retrieving the tooth, but the plan rapidly ran aground.

“It is not (our) intention to pursue this matter any further,” a ministry spokesman said, without giving any explanation for the abrupt change of heart.

Herrera’s move on Monday had raised some negative comments on social media, with critics pointing out that fossilised teeth of megalodon sharks can be bought for less than 50 euros.