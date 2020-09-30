Jennifer Aniston reveals her dream job - and it is not acting

Jennifer Aniston earlier said she abandoned her Hollywood career in favour of another profession

Jennifer Aniston left everyone astonished after revealing that she almost quit acting in the last two years.

The revelation came during Smartless podcast - hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett - wherein the Friends alum said that she abandoned her Hollywood career in favour of another profession.

Yes, that's right. Our beloved Jen Aniston harboured a deep passion for another career line.

When asked what is that one profession she would definitely try her hand at, Jen said, "Interior design," she said instantly. "I love it. It's my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me."

She was earlier quizzed about whether she had a sudden moment of distraught when she wanted to give up on her acting stint.

Jen admitted, "I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before."

She added that that happened before she bagged The Morning Show - alongside Reese Witherspoon - and said it was after a role which "sucked the life out of me"

"I don’t know if this is what interests me," the starlet was left thinking.

Jennifer, who owns a lavish property in Los Angeles's upscale area Beverly Hills, is an ardent interior designing fan.

She has decorated her luxurious house and designed her as per her own liking and taste.