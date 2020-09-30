Priyanka Chopra hints at feeling blank in cryptic Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra's post makes her fans think if she is pregnant like most other actors

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post became a great cause of concerns for her 57 million fans.

The actress, on Tuesday, uploaded a cryptic message with a blank post, making her followers contemplate if things in her life are not entirely blissful.

Priyanka captioned the post, "Something’s coming..."

Following the post, some fans started to wonder if, like most other actors, Pee Cee is pregnant with her first child with husband Nick Jonas.

"Are you pregnant too??" a user commented.

Meanwhile, another one wrote, "Is she pregnant too, is this going to ba a big pregnancy announcement thing [sic]."

While people may have different theories, it is only Priyanka only that can clarify what her post actually means.

Check out Pee Cee's cryptic post below







