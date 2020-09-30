close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2020

Priyanka Chopra hints at feeling blank in cryptic Instagram post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 30, 2020
Priyanka Chopra's post makes her fans think if she is pregnant like most other actors 

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post became a great cause of concerns for her 57 million fans.

The actress, on Tuesday, uploaded a cryptic message with a blank post, making her followers contemplate if things in her life are not entirely blissful.

Priyanka captioned the post, "Something’s coming..."

Following the post, some fans started to wonder if, like most other actors, Pee Cee is pregnant with her first child with husband Nick Jonas.

"Are you pregnant too??" a user commented.

Meanwhile, another one wrote, "Is she pregnant too, is this going to ba a big pregnancy announcement thing [sic]."

While people may have different theories, it is only Priyanka only that can clarify what her post actually means. 

Check out Pee Cee's cryptic post below

View this post on Instagram

Something’s coming...

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment