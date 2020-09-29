close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2020

Jennifer Lopez sets internet ablaze as she dances with twins to her new hit 'Pa Ti'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 29, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, who just released her track 'Pa Ti with Colombian singer Maluma, flashed her very trim and toned tummy as she danced up a storm in her backyard with twins Max and Emme.

The 'Hustlers' star looked stunning in a crisp white crop top during the dance,  adding high-waisted beige slacks that had a tied belt in front and pleats.

The 'Maid In Manhattan' put on white sneakers for comfort and had on diamond earrings as well as a bracelet.

