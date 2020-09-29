Jennifer Lopez sets internet ablaze as she dances with twins to her new hit 'Pa Ti'

Jennifer Lopez, who just released her track 'Pa Ti with Colombian singer Maluma, flashed her very trim and toned tummy as she danced up a storm in her backyard with twins Max and Emme.



The 'Hustlers' star looked stunning in a crisp white crop top during the dance, adding high-waisted beige slacks that had a tied belt in front and pleats.

The 'Maid In Manhattan' put on white sneakers for comfort and had on diamond earrings as well as a bracelet.