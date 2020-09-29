Billie Eilish's new documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ to hit cinemas in 2021

Singer Billie Eilish has announced a new documentary called 'Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry'. The feature film will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021.



The music documentary will focus on the 18-year-old musician during a period in which she released her debut and critically acclaimed album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' and will be officially released in February next year.

The film will also feature numerous unseen archival footage of Eilish as a child along with conversations with her brother and collaborator Finneas.



The film will chronicle Eilish’s meteoric rise to fame, starting from humble beginnings as a budding child singer recording songs on her homemade tape recorder to Grammy Award-winning superstar.

While building a name for herself with a series of immensely popular releases online, the ‘ocean eyes’ singer rose to prominence when her debut album swept the four major categories during the Grammys, picking up the award for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

She also collected the award for Best Pop Vocal which meant her tally went up to five.