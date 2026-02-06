Katherine LaNasa lifts the lid on her character's protectiveness for Emma in 'The Pitt'

Katherine LaNasa recently got candid about her character’s relationship with newcomer Emma in The Pitt.

The 59-year-old American actress is playing the role of Dana Evans in the medical procedural drama television series created by R. Scott Gemmill and executive produced by John Wells and Noah Wyle.

Season 2 of The Pitt shows Dana serving as a mentor for a new graduate from nursing school, Emma, played by Laëtitia Hollard.

Dana, a senior nurse, looks after Emma, trains her, and teaches her how the ER works.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine about her character’s dynamic with one of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s new additions, LaNasa admitted that her character’s protectiveness for Emma is actually her way of conveying a clear message that she is enough for Emma after an angry patient punched her in the first season.

The Emmy winner said, “I think it is a way of protecting Dana’s self. It is a way of making up for the punch to make sure she knows how to be safe. That will be a big theme in our relationship throughout the show.”

She went on to sing praises of Hollard’s performance by quipping, “The actress who played Emma knocked it out of the park and I’m really, really proud of her.”

“It was interesting because she had never acted in television before. This was her first job. She just graduated college. I was showing her the ropes a little bit with work as well,” LaNasa shared.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that new episodes of The Pitt season 2 roll out every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.