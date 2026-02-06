Margot Robbie makes interesting revelation about ‘Wuthering Heights’

Margot Robbie shared an interesting fact about her upcoming movie Wuthering Heights opposite Jacob Elordi.

The Barbie star revealed that she was not originally set to play the central role in the upcoming movie, revealing she first joined the project as a producer.

During an appearance on Graham Norton show, the star revealed that she later realized she could be a part of the project being directed by Emerald Fennell.

Landing the part in the film, set to be released in February, the actor said, “I wasn't always going to be in it. I was thrilled to be the producer but at some point, we were talking about Cathy, and I decided to throw my hat into the ring.”

Robbie said she had long wanted to work with the director and was delighted when the casting eventually worked in her favour.

“I've always wanted to be one of Emerald's actors and fortunately, she felt the same way. It worked out wonderfully,” she added.

During the same interview, Robbie also joked about her early acting days as she revealed how she needed voice training because her natural Queensland accent was considered too strong for Australian television at the time.

“When I started on TV I had to have a dialect coach because I come from Queensland and I was thought too Australian for Neighbours!

“I couldn't hear I had a bad accent, but they said, ‘You are just awful to listen to!’”

Speaking about the new film, she described it as an emotional reimagining of the novel rather than a strict retelling.

“Emerald loves the book and she really focused on the feeling it gave her when she first read it at 14,” continued Robbie. “She channels that raw emotional experience so it's an interpretation rather than an adaptation.

“In my opinion it is one of the greatest love stories of all time and it has a great cast and incredible actors. It's a great film.”