Mike White makes bombshell confession about 'The White Lotus' season 4

Mike White has shared an update on the fourth season of The White Lotus during his Survivor 50 return.

In a talk with TVLine, the 55-year-old American filmmaker and actor opened up about his HBO anthology series, The White Lotus, revealing that he has not even started writing the script for the fourth season.

White said, “No, so after we play the game, I’m gonna start scouting for Season 4, so I don’t even know where it’s shooting.”

The three-time Emmy winner went on to note that he could not return to the reality television series Survivor because of his involvement in season three of White Lotus, which was set in Thailand.

He explained, “Weirdly, if it had happened in any other time in the last five years, I just would not have been available. But when they told me the dates, I was like, ‘I could actually do that.’”

“I love my show, obviously, and I’m excited to go back to it, but it’s nice to think about something else, do something different, get out of my head, my little world.”

“Survivor 50 is such a huge event for so many people I know who are involved in the show, who were in the show, and also for me. So, I just felt like this was a party invite that was pretty exclusive and I was like, ‘I can’t pass this up,’” the Enlightened creator remarked.

It is important to note that White is returning to the CBS series Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans after 2018.

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans will be released on February 25, 2026, on CBS and Paramount+.