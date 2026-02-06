Chris Hemsworth fears for his Hollywood career after revealing family history with THIS

Chris Hemsworth is concerned about his career after his family’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

In his A Road Trip to Remember documentary, released on November 22, 2025, the 42-year-old Australian actor and film producer lifted the lid on his father Craig Hemsworth’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

While giving an interview to The Guardian, Chris confessed that he is now feeling scared that people are “no longer going to believe” him as the leading man he has long been after he made a revelation regarding his genetic predisposition for the brain disorder.

He articulated, “I wondered if I was letting people too far in. Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character? And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities to this level?”

Notably, The Avengers star hit the road with his father, Craig, for a trip to places they used to go, attempting to improve his memory through social connection in his Disney+ documentary.

“It was so deeply personal. It was a love letter to my father. It empowered him for a period, and stimulated memories that were being taken away from him,” Chris admitted, referring to their trip.

It is significant to note that in his 2022 National Geographic docuseries Limitless, the Thor: Ragnarok alum also revealed his grandfather suffered from Alzheimer’s, due to which he has a much higher chance of developing the condition.