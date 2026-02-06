Brooklyn leaves father David Beckham 'devastated' with latest move

Brooklyn lashed out at his parents David and Victoria Beckham in a scathing statement

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly left his father David Beckham "utterly devastated" amid family feud.

According to a report by the Mirror, Brooklyn has covered cover up his "dad" tattoo, emblazoned on his neck and done in 2015 as a tribute to his firstborn.

A family friend had reacted to his tattoo saying "Brooklyn wanted tattoos like his dad since he was a little boy. Each time David had a new one Brooklyn would be in awe, he wanted to copy him."

The close confidant further said, "David looked forward to Brooklyn's first visit to a tattoo parlour. That almost didn't happen, because during a trip to Paris with an ex-girlfriend he almost got one done.”

The source added the former football legend found out in the nick of time and called Brooklyn to say that he wanted to be there for his first inking. “So Brooklyn cancelled and they went a few weeks later."

Following Brooklyn Beckham decision, writing for the British tabloid, journalist Katie Hind has said: "For David, 50, Brooklyn's latest slight will be utterly devastating."

The expert also referred to Brooklyn's previous instances of covering up tattoos, including the "mama's boy" chest inking dedicated to his mother Victoria Beckham– a nod to the 1997 Spice Girls hit Mama.

This is the latest development in the family fallout, weeks after Brooklyn, a model, lashed out at his parents in a scathing statement.

The insider told the outlet, Brooklyn continues to experience "hurt and pain" amid the tensions with parents.