Tue Sep 29, 2020
Web Desk
September 29, 2020

'Ertugrul' star Burcu Kiratli stuns in a Pakistani bridal wear

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 29, 2020
Tue, Sep 29, 2020

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, mesmerized her fans with her latest photos in a Pakistani outfit.

Burcu turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling pictures wearing a Pakistani dress for her latest photo shoot for a Pakistani brand.

The Turkish actress looked ethereal in a strapless blouse with statement sleeves, paired with an intricately embroidered, traditional, teal and crimson dupatta.

Gokce posted the dazzling photos with heart emoticons.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of her Pakistani as well as Turkish fans.

Check out Burcu Kıratlı pictures below:


