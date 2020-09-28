Dirilis:Ertugrul: Salcan Hatun actress meets Maria B

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Didem Balcin who played the role of Selcan Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul" met Pakistani designer Maria B in Istanbul.
According to reports, Maria is in Turkey for the shooting of her winter Linen Campaign.
She surprised her followers on social media when she shared a picture and a video of her meeting with a famous actress from the historical TV series.
Her fans took some time before they recognized the Turkish actress Didem Balcin.
Balcin essayed the role of Ertugrul's sister-in-law in the show which is also being aired by Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.