Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Salcan Hatun actress meets Maria B

Turkish actress Didem Balcin who played the role of Selcan Hatun in  Dirilis: Ertugrul" met Pakistani designer Maria B  in Istanbul.

According to reports, Maria is in Turkey for the shooting of her winter Linen Campaign.

She surprised her followers on social media when she shared a picture and a video of her meeting with a famous actress from the historical TV series.

Her fans took some time before they recognized the Turkish actress Didem Balcin.

Balcin essayed the role of Ertugrul's sister-in-law in the show which is also being aired by Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.




