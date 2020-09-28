close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick turn up heat in new sizzling post

Mon, Sep 28, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian teased fans as she shared a sizzling picture of herself with Scott Disick on her social media platform.

Scott Disick - who's spending most of her time with his children and their mum Kourteny Kardashian after  split from  US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie - looks dashing with Kim in the  picture which garnered huge appreciation from fans.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' star  on Monday turned to Instagram and shared a stunning photo  of herself with the 37-year-old Talentless founder.

Scott looks dashing as he dons a stylish blue jumper in the picture, while Kim wows in a stunning top. She captioned the post: '4 LIFE'.

4 LIFE

The adorable picture also caught the attention of their fans and  they  dropped comments on it.

 Disick has been spending more time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and children. He reportedly also wants baby number four with the reality star.

