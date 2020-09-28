Noah Cyrus, Tana Mongeau, send the rumor mill churning with a possible romance

Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus have been restarting rumors of a possible rekindled romance through their PDA filled posts and fans are dying to get an answer.

With Mongeau’s cryptic Instagram post catching the eye of fans, the star took the moment in stride and captioned a picture of herself snuggling next to Cyrus. One which read, "i mean ofc i had to take a break from instagram until she was my girlfriend again.” (sic)

That is not all, the duo has been spotted all over each other’s Instagram from that moment on. In Mongeau’s Instgram Stories, Cyrus can be seen enjoying an intimate dinner. However, the duo has not publically addressed any of the rumors.

With the crazy amount of alleged PDA being featured on the duo’s Instagram there is no doubt regarding their status, however fans are holding onto the edges of their seats, waiting for a public announcement.

The farthest Mongeau has come to one has been her pride month post that addressed the stigma of a same sex relationship. The post in question reads, “i never thought i’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way i do now..”

“i still struggle with it- i hate the boxes, i hate people telling me i’m straight or discrediting my relationship if i’m with a girl.. but i’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and i’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul.” (sic)







