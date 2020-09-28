Leighton Meester hits out at Trump by singing 'Edelweiss' from 'The Sound of Music'

Leighton Meester took an indirect dig at US President Donald Trump, urging her followers to get rid of him

American actor Leighton Meester is joining other stars in Hollywood to encourage her followers to cast their votes in the US presidential election in November.

The Gossip Girl actor posted a video of herself on Instagram singing a song from The Sound of Music that encircles a surge in fascism.

Crooning to Edelweiss from the 1959 musical, the actor took an indirect dig at US President Donald Trump, urging her followers to get rid of the “hateful, would-be dictator.”





“In The Sound of Music, Captain von Trapp sings ‘Edelweiss’ to his beloved country as it’s being taken over by fascism. It’s my solemn duty and honor to join you all in voting this hateful, would-be dictator and all his enablers out of office on November 3rd,” she wrote in the caption.