Prince Charles looking to remove several members from the royal family

Prince Charles is seeking to completely revamp the royal household and save the monarchy through important changes and reduction of size.

According to a report by Express, the Duke of Cornwall wants to strip titles off of relatives who are farther down the line of succession, including his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal author Bob Morris commented on the same in his book, The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy.

"Reducing the size of a royal family too far could inadvertently, or deliberately, remove an important part of its rationale and whittle away at its legitimacy?" said Morris.

This particular desire of the Prince of Wales could also mean that some of the properties held by the monarchy for over centuries, will have to be sold.

Prince Charles could be following in the steps of Sweden’s King Carl XVI who also stripped off royal titles from numerous members of the royal house.