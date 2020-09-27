Engin Altan Duzyatan’s son Emir wins children’s motocross racing

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s four years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan has won the first prize in children’s motocross racing.



The proud father turned to Instagram and shared two short video clips of his son riding the children’s dirt bike.

He captioned one of the videos with son’s name “Emir” and a number one winning cup emoji.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Engin Altan, who portrays the titular role in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Earlier, the Ertugrul actor turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo in a black three-piece suit. In the picture, the actor could also be seen holding black mask in his hands.

Altan looked dashing in the latest photo, which has gone viral on the internet shortly after he shared in his Instagram story.