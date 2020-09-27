Adele shares hilarious moments spent with Nicole Richie in belated birthday wish

Adele’s belated birthday surprise for bestie Nicole Richie has the singer’s fans in toe curling laughter.

From scaring Adele with an age-old classic ‘boo’ to smooshing up next to a big window with a toothy grin, Adele and Nicole Richie’s friendship is one for the history books.

While fans were blown away by the duo’s hilarious banter, the icing on the cake was Adele’s heartwarming and adorable belated birthday tribute towards her sister from another mother!

Adele penned caption with a heartfelt note that read, "Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much."

“You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.” The singer ended her tribute with a hilarious line that read, “I’m actually furious that now she knows that.”

Check out the post below:







