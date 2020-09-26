close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly shares loved-up photos with Megan Fox a day after viral pictures with Halsey

Sat, Sep 26, 2020
Machine Gun Kelly shares loved-up photos with Megan Fox a day after viral pictures with Halsey

US singer Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday shared loved-up photos with girlfriend actress Megan Fox a day after reports that the rapper viral photos with Halsey have upset Megan.

The Till I Die singer turned to Instagram and shared the PDA-filled photos with  Megan. In the caption, he wrote, “happy boy.”

View this post on Instagram

happy boy #TicketsToMyDownfall OUT NOW

A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) on

He also announced that his latest album with singer Halsey had also been released.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote with hashtag “#TicketsToMyDownfall OUT NOW.”

Kelly has teamed up with singer Halsey for a collaborative song in his album "Tickets To My Downfall".

Earlier, Halsey had shared a couple of throwback pictures with the MGK, showering praises on the rapper.

View this post on Instagram

Tickets to My Downfall featuring the song “Forget Me Too” is out now! The day has finally arrived that @machinegunkelly and I have a song together. I know it may seem impossible that we haven’t already done a song together, because we have been friends since the dawn of time. Believe me. It’s crazy even to us that it took so long to do it. Just seems like it’s a meant to be type of thing. And now it is. Here. And fucking SICK. I’m so proud of your reinvention Colson. You’ve always been a rockstar in everything you’ve done whether it’s acting, modeling, being an amazing father, or exploring other genres. But now you have a whole entire album full of songs that reinforce what we already know. YOU’RE PUNK AS FUCK, KID!!!!!!! Congrats!

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

According to reports, Megan was also upset with the photos of her beau and Halsey.

