Machine Gun Kelly shares loved-up photos with Megan Fox a day after viral pictures with Halsey

US singer Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday shared loved-up photos with girlfriend actress Megan Fox a day after reports that the rapper viral photos with Halsey have upset Megan.



The Till I Die singer turned to Instagram and shared the PDA-filled photos with Megan. In the caption, he wrote, “happy boy.”

He also announced that his latest album with singer Halsey had also been released.



Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote with hashtag “#TicketsToMyDownfall OUT NOW.”

Kelly has teamed up with singer Halsey for a collaborative song in his album "Tickets To My Downfall".

Earlier, Halsey had shared a couple of throwback pictures with the MGK, showering praises on the rapper.

According to reports, Megan was also upset with the photos of her beau and Halsey.

